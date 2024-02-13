Modell Wyatt Holloway Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Modell Wyatt Holloway, 88, passed away at Legacy Nursing Home, Saturday, Feb. 10.

She was born in Richland Parish, La., on November 24, 1935.

All services will be hled Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Parkview Baptist Church, 104 Kimbrough Boulevard in Tallulah.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 104 Kimbrough Boulevard, Tallulah, LA 71282.