Timothy Joe Wright Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Timothy Joe Wright, 66 of Whitney, Texas, passed away at his home Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Tim was born in Mercedes, Texas on Aug. 29, 1957, to the late Elbert Lum Wright Sr. and Mrs. Johnnie Mayatt Howle.

He was born into a loving family and his father was a dedicated football coach.

He spent most of his younger years living in Texas before his family made the move back to Yokena, Miss. in the spring of 1971.

He spent his middle and high school years attending schools around the Vicksburg area.

Tim graduated from Warren Central High School in 1976.

After graduation, he attended Memphis State University where he started his college football career. He finished his final three seasons playing at Delta State University.

While attending Delta State, he met the love of his life, Sheri Walker, and they were married on May 10, 1981.

He graduated from Delta State in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in education. That year was the beginning of his long and dedicated career to investing in the future through education.

His first seven years were spent teaching and coaching at Petal High School before moving to Richton, Miss. for three years to continue his dedication.

During his first ten years in education, he earned his master’s degree in administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

In the summer of 1991, Tim and Sheri made the move to Texas to continue many exciting years of education, family and fun.

Tim started his Texas education and coaching tour at Pittsburg High School from 1991-1994. He and his family moved to Dawson and this is where he left the classroom to become the “Prince Of Pals”, or as others would say, “Principal”. He continued in Dawson from 1994-2001. The principal journey continued as he transitioned to Maypearl from 2001-2005. His last year as principal was spent at Rio Vista High before transitioning to superintendent. He was superintendent in Collinsville,Texas from 2006-2009.

Tim’s last stop on the education trail was back to Rio Vista, Texas, where he was superintendent of schools and known by many as “ Papa T”.

He retired alongside his wife Sheri in the spring of 2019 from Rio Vista High.

His years of retirement were spent living in Whitney, Texas by the lake to ensure he could enjoy his love for fishing.

Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed the outdoors, his impact in education and everyone he had the privilege to know. All of his students held a special place in his heart.

The special needs program was one that deeply touched him along the way. His students through the years would describe Tim as one-of-a-kind.

He was an educator that was fun, loving, caring, and like a second father.

He was passionate about making them feel safe and like they were part of his family even though he sometimes knew they needed “ tough love” or “ straightening out”.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, father Elbert Lum Wright Sr. and mother Johnnie Mayatt Howle and husband Rolfe Howle; father-in-law, Hugh Ellis Walker Sr. and mother-in-law, Eloise Walker; brother, Gary Frank (Bo) Wright; and niece, Rachel Melissa Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Lynn Walker Wright; daughters, Patti Wright Salazar, Katie Wright Kelley and husband Bryan Kelley; grandchildren, Bryce Kelley, Mallory Salazar and Leighton Kelley; brothers, Lummy Wright Jr. and wife Mary Pat Wright, Keith Wright and wife Jane Wright; sister-in-law, Pam Wright; nephews, Bert Wright and wife Tara Wright, Hugh Ellis Walker III and wife Kristin Walker, Tony Wright and wife Jenny Wright, Bryan Walker, Taylor Walker; nieces, Tiffany Dawn Scallions, Megan Wright; many cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Delta State University Foundation in Memory of Tim Wright.

Checks can be made payable to Delta State University Foundation address DSU Box 3141 Cleveland, MS 38733.

The following link is another way to pay: deltastategiving.org\campaign\twright

Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Rio Vista First Baptist Church, 201 South Cleburne Whitney Road, Rio Vista, TX 76093

If you have a shirt that represents the school you and Tim were associated with, please wear that or your school color if possible.