Warren Central archers shoot down Vicksburg
Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Warren Central and Vicksburg High archers, led by Mylie Nelson, left, take aim during a head-to-head match on Tuesday. Warren Central beat Vicksburg 2,491 to 1,622. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Dwaun Nash removes his arrows from the target at the end of Tuesday's match against Warren Central. Nash scored 227 points out of a possible 300 to lead the Gators, but they lost 2,491 to 1,622 against the Vikings. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Jada Esters adds up her score at the end of an archery match against Warren Central on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's bows sit on a rack at the end of Tuesday's archery match against Vicksburg High. Warren Central won 2,491 to 1,622. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central senior Payton Tillotson scored 280 out of a possible 300 points to lead the Vikings' archery team to a 2,491 to 1,622 victory over Vicksburg High on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Payton Tillotson was on the mark, and so was Warren Central’s archery team.
Tillotson, a senior, had 13 bull’s eyes on 30 shots, and posted a score of 280 out of a possible 300 to help the Vikings defeat Vicksburg High on Tuesday.
Warren Central had a team score of 2,491 to Vicksburg’s 1,622.
River Curtis backed up Tillotson with a score of 254, Beau Davis shot 239, Jamey Leo 212, Lachlan Lampkin 208 and Alissa Bordelon 201 for Warren Central.
Curtis had eight bull’s eyes, including five in a row at one point. Davis had six and Lampkin five.
Vicksburg had three archers top 200 points. Dwaun Nash was the high scorer with 277, and was followed by Amari Kelly with 216 and Isaiah Stamps with 215.
The match with Vicksburg was the second of four in the regular-season for Warren Central. It will host Clinton on Feb. 22, and Vicksburg again on March 5.
