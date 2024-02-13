Warren Central archers shoot down Vicksburg Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Payton Tillotson was on the mark, and so was Warren Central’s archery team.

Tillotson, a senior, had 13 bull’s eyes on 30 shots, and posted a score of 280 out of a possible 300 to help the Vikings defeat Vicksburg High on Tuesday.

Warren Central had a team score of 2,491 to Vicksburg’s 1,622.

River Curtis backed up Tillotson with a score of 254, Beau Davis shot 239, Jamey Leo 212, Lachlan Lampkin 208 and Alissa Bordelon 201 for Warren Central.

Curtis had eight bull’s eyes, including five in a row at one point. Davis had six and Lampkin five.

Vicksburg had three archers top 200 points. Dwaun Nash was the high scorer with 277, and was followed by Amari Kelly with 216 and Isaiah Stamps with 215.

The match with Vicksburg was the second of four in the regular-season for Warren Central. It will host Clinton on Feb. 22, and Vicksburg again on March 5.

