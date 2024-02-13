Warren Central archers shoot down Vicksburg

Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Payton Tillotson was on the mark, and so was Warren Central’s archery team.

Tillotson, a senior, had 13 bull’s eyes on 30 shots, and posted a score of 280 out of a possible 300 to help the Vikings defeat Vicksburg High on Tuesday.

Warren Central had a team score of 2,491 to Vicksburg’s 1,622.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

River Curtis backed up Tillotson with a score of 254, Beau Davis shot 239, Jamey Leo 212, Lachlan Lampkin 208 and Alissa Bordelon 201 for Warren Central.

Curtis had eight bull’s eyes, including five in a row at one point. Davis had six and Lampkin five.

Vicksburg had three archers top 200 points. Dwaun Nash was the high scorer with 277, and was followed by Amari Kelly with 216 and Isaiah Stamps with 215.

The match with Vicksburg was the second of four in the regular-season for Warren Central. It will host Clinton on Feb. 22, and Vicksburg again on March 5.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Warren Central cheerleaders post top-10 finish at nationals

Schedules changed for Warren Central’s girls, boys soccer playoff games

Game Plan

Hunting Showcase: Layton Hasty

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar