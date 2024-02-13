Warren Central cheerleaders post top-10 finish at nationals Published 11:15 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Warren Central’s competition cheer team has earned a spot as one of the best in the country.

The Lady Vikes finished ninth in their division at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, held over the weekend in Orlando, Florida.

They were competing in the Large Varsity Non-Tumbling Division II Game Day division, which included teams from 23 schools around the country. The competition that took place Feb. 9-11 included several hundred teams split into dozens of divisions.

Warren Central’s squad placed fifth in the semifinals, with an 88.9 score. In the finals they scored 86.4 points to finish in the top 10. Alabama’s Opp High School was first, with a score of 96.

Warren Central’s cheerleading team members are Addi Wilson, Amelia King, Laura Bailey, Melissa Womble, Ke’Ashia Green, Annie Tucker Hossley, Baylyn Pecanty, Jaydah Fuller, Kauri Sanders, Kylie Goss, Kynsleigh Thomason, Maddie Snow, Makayla Bufkin, Mia Grace Owen, Mckenzie Strickland, Sarah Jordan, Sydney Sullivan, Tatum Sherwin, Tatum Watts, Kaylee Doyle, London King, McKinley Phillips, Kendall Bolls and Ellie Henderson.