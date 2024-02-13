Weather no match for 2024 Mardi Gras parade Published 9:32 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Despite a postponement due to rain that didn’t quite materialize Saturday and a cold and windy forecast Monday that did, a crowd still lined the streets in downtown Vicksburg when the 2024 Mardi Gras parade finally got rolling.

More than 30 floats took part in Monday’s festivities, as beads and an assortment of other Mardi Gras goodies were caught in wind gusts as they were thrown, making their final landing spots as much of a surprise as the next float to top the hill.

Despite the weather, parade goers were enthusiastic as this year’s slate of floats rolled by.

Award winners for this year’s parade have not yet been announced, but will be released as the information is made available.