Baseball Roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg, PCA all take home losses Published 9:21 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Warren Central had an exciting finish to its baseball season opener — just not in the way it hoped.

Cade Fairley hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Hayes Loper was thrown out at home on the play to deny the Vikings the tying run and they lost 3-2 to Madison Central on Tuesday.

The Vikings used two walks, a wild pitch and an error to score a run in the fifth inning, but did not have a hit until the seventh. Ryan Nelson was hit by a pitch and Loper followed with a two-out single to put the tying run on base.

Fairley then hit a double to left field that brought in Nelson. Loper tried to score from first, but was cut down on the relay throw from Madison Central shortstop Gavin Parrow to end the game.

Parrow moved to shortstop after starting the game as the Jaguars’ pitcher. He had nine strikeouts in four innings. He also hit an RBI triple in the first inning.

Warren Central starter Brooks Willoughby was knocked out of the game after giving up three runs in the first inning, but the bullpen kept the Vikings in the game. Connor Watkins had seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings, and Fairley struck out two batters in one inning of work.

Warren Central will be back in action Friday night, when it travels to Flowood to play Hartfield Academy. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

Tallulah Academy 5, Vicksburg 4

J.T. McDaniel went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored, and had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched to lead Tallulah Academy past Vicksburg High on Tuesday.

Hayden Deweese singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Luke Moberley had seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief for Tallulah Academy, and Gage Palmer pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Palmer had six strikeouts.

For Vicksburg, Christopher Green was 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Pitcher Kaleb Doss allowed one run and struck out nine batters in six innings.

Vicksburg will go on the road for its next game, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manchester Academy. Tallulah will host Silliman Institute Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral 15, Porter’s Chapel 0

Owen Jordan allowed two hits and one walk in three scoreless innings, and Josh Ingram drove in five runs as Cathedral routed Porter’s Chapel Academy.

Ingram was 3-for-3 with two doubles. His first plated two runs in the first inning as Cathedral raced to an 8-0 lead. The second brought in three runs in the third inning.

Tristan Fondren was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Cathedral.

Gavin White and Conley Johnston had PCA’s two hits, both singles.

PCA will host Port Gibson Thursday at 5 p.m.