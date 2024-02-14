Lady Vikes rally late to beat Madison Central in softball opener Published 8:07 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

A string of two-base hits helped Warren Central’s softball team earn win No. 1.

Jenn Smith, Kennadi Williams and Madison Pant hit consecutive RBI doubles to break a tie in the top of the sixth inning, and the Lady Vikes defeated Madison Central 11-7 in their season opener Tuesday.

Smith finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Pant, WC’s pitcher, drove in two runs with a pair of doubles and had seven strikeouts in the circle.

The game was tied 7-7 entering the sixth inning. Sarah Cameron Fancher started the Lady Vikes’ big rally by reaching base on an error, and she scored on Smith’s double to left. Williams and Pant followed with their RBI doubles, and another run scored later in the inning on an error.

Madison Central put two runners on in the sixth, but Pant got out of the jam and retired the side in order in the seventh to earn the complete-game victory.

“We traded blows with them for a while. We kept telling them to win every inning, and then in the sixth I told them be selective and hit your pitches. We hit a lot of balls hard in that last inning,” said Brian Ellis, who won in his debut as Warren Central’s coach.