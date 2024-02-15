Charles Edward Carter Jr. Published 2:57 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Charles Edward Carter Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 49.

Funeral services are to be held Saturday, Feb. 17, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Elder Ron Waters officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 16, in the funeral home from 5 until 6 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Carter Sr. and Betty Jean Harrington and a brother, Tommy Carter.

He leaves to cherish his memories Lilly Jones, his caregiver, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other friends and relatives.