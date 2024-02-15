Jessie Moore

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Jessie Moore, 74, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17,  at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. The Rev. Travis J. Gully will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Mr. Moore died Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Rolling Fork.

More Obits

Mary L. Barnes

Frances Terry Gage

Rachel Newell

Charles Edward Carter Jr.

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did you enjoy this year’s Super Bowl and halftime show?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar