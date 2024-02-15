Mary Elizabeth McKay Stroud Published 2:53 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Mary Elizabeth McKay Stroud, 91, passed away peacefully at Generations Senior Living facility Saturday, Feb. 9. She was born May 5, 1932, in Vicksburg to Walter L. McKay and Gladys McNemar.

Mary was an x-ray technician at Vicksburg Hospital for several years, where she met Doug Stroud, who was a lab technician there. They were married on December 31, 1952.

Mary loved her family and enjoyed time spent together with them. Whether it was the traditional Sunday roast, holiday meals or vacations at the beach, cooking and baking were among Mary’s many talents.

She was an outstanding cook and enjoyed not only preparing delicious meals for her family, but also loved having guests in her home for meals, taking food when needed to friends or church members or hosting bridal and baby showers in her home. She also used her cooking skills to run a successful catering business for several years.

Flowers also brought joy to Mary, whether she was growing them, arranging beautiful bouquets or just admiring them in her room at assisted living.

Mary was an active member of First Baptist Church in Vicksburg for many years. When she and Doug moved to Tupelo in September of 2011, they became members at Calvary Baptist Church.

Mary lived out her faith and was a role model for her children and grandchildren. She rejoiced in the fact that, because of her relationship with Jesus, she would be reunited with family and friends in Heaven.

Mary is survived by her four daughters, Pam Wilburn, Tupelo, Pat (Mark) Cooper, Arlington, Texas; Cheryl (Tee) Turner, Starkville and Judy (Jeff) Sewell, Tupelo; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Walter McKay Jr. and James McKay; and a sister, Zelma Owen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Generations Senior Living facility for going above and beyond in caring for and loving our mother over the last five years.

We would also like to thank the staff at Community Hospice for their compassionate and outstanding care over the past several weeks.

There was a time of visitation for family and friends on Monday, Feb. 12, at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. The family shared in a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Calvary Baptist Church; P.O. Box 1008, Tupelo, MS 38802, or First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.

Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.