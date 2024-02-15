Volunteer of the Week: Steve Butler building a community one volunteer at a time Published 8:26 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Our Volunteer of the Week this week is Steve Butler. Butler grew up in Vicksburg and graduated from St. Aloysius High School. He is a foreman for Warren County Road Deptartment.

How did your volunteering for Miss Mississippi begin?

I began volunteering at the Miss Mississippi with the Jaycees. I started out working in concessions.

How long have you been volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

I have been volunteering for 39 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering for Miss Mississippi?

My favorite memories while volunteering with Miss Mississippi are getting to go to Miss America and support our Miss Mississippi there.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would say, if you are thinking about volunteering, you will enjoy the friendships you make while

volunteering.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering for Miss Mississippi?

I have done several tasks as a volunteer for Miss Mississippi. From working concessions, helping move everything to the convention center to set-up for the competition, helping with seating and anything else that is needed.

What have you learned from volunteering?

I have learned that through volunteering you feel a part of a community and a family.

How can someone who might be interested in volunteering with Miss Mississippi get involved?

If someone is interested in volunteering for Miss Mississippi please just contact the office or someone you know who is a volunteer for them.

There is always a need for volunteers in many different places throughout the organization.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.