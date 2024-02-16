Baseball Roundup: Flashes bash Central Hinds; Vikings take walk-off loss to Hartfield Published 10:22 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Jay Harper era at St. Aloysius is off to a roaring start.

Carson Smith drove in four runs and pitched four solid innings, and Damien Reeves and Laken Bradley scored three runs each as St. Aloysius defeated Central Hinds 16-6 in an early-season baseball game Friday.

St. Al has scored 30 runs in winning its first two games under Harper, who is in his first season as the team’s coach.

The Flashes had eight hits — Bradley, who was 2-for-3, was the only player with more than one — and took advantage of Central Hinds’ sloppiness to take the run-rule victory.

Central Hinds’ pitchers walked eight batters and its fielders committed seven errors. Four of the errors came in the first inning, when St. Al jumped to an 8-1 lead.

Smith allowed six runs in his four innings on the mound, but only two were earned. He allowed four hits and three walks, and struck out three batters. Bradley pitched a scoreless fifth inning to finish things up.

John Ryan Hall and Hayden Mathes each scored a run for Central Hinds (1-3). Tucker Gray was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Hartfield Academy 4, Warren Central 3

Hartfield Academy’s Reid Gaston hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Warren Central (0-2) took its second straight loss on the final pitch of the game.

Warren Central lost its opener to Madison Central on Tuesday when the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

This time, the Vikings scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Hayes Loper hit a two-run double and scored on another double by Cade Fairley. Those were two of the Vikings’ three hits in the game.

Hartfield tied it in the bottom of the fifth, then won it with a rally in the seventh. Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out, and Gaston hit a fly ball to left field that brought in Taylor Latham with the winning run.

Manchester Academy 16, Vicksburg 6

Brody Roberts doubled and drove in three runs, Jon Parker Dees went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored, and Manchester Academy defeated Vicksburg High on Friday.

Manchester scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning, but didn’t put the Gators (0-2) away until tacking on three more in the fifth.

Tyler Carter singled, walked twice and scored two runs for Vicksburg. Braylon Green walked once and had two RBIs, and Keshawn Smith drove in one run and scored another.

Silliman 8, Tallulah Academy 5

Hayes Hopkins went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Gage Palmer drove in two runs, but Tallulah Academy lost to Silliman Institute on Friday.

Silliman’s Westin Sims led off the seventh inning with a solo home run to put Silliman ahead 6-5, and it tacked on two more runs during the rally. Zayne Landry was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored for Silliman.