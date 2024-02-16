Bowmar presents ‘Moana JR.’ Published 11:24 am Friday, February 16, 2024

For months fifth and sixth grade students from Bowmar Elementary School have been preparing for a production the entire family can enjoy. So, come ride the waves across the Pacific this weekend during “Moana JR.,” the musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, “Moana.”

Angela Chapin, the school’s music teacher, is serving as the director of the show, and she said more than 50 students, which includes the cast and crew, have been involved with this year’s production. The school has also received help from many of the parents.

“It’s been a group effort,” Chapin said of bringing the musical to life. “Parents have built scenery and have helped paint during workdays, and Daisy Anderson at AOI (Academy of Innovation) has also helped paint some of the scenery.”

Also, in preparation for the production, rehearsals had to be scheduled, which Chapin said was one of the biggest obstacles.

“Getting students in here where they could be present was a challenge. They are so involved in so many things, so we had to work around their extracurricular activities.”

Also difficult, she said, was deciding on the leading roles, but in the end Mary Beckett Morgan was cast as Moana and Leo Balsamo as Maui.

“Moana JR.” will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, at the school, located at 912 Bowmar Avenue. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door.

Chapin said “Moana JR.” is not a fundraiser for the school. Admission is charged so that funds, like from last year’s musical, “Aladdin JR.,” will go towards supporting the following year’s show.

“I just like doing productions because I think it’s a great experience for the kids,” Chapin said. “Every year we have kids that get involved and realize that they have a love for either working backstage or being on the stage and that’s something that’s going to travel with them the rest of their life.”

