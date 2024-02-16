Bowmar presents ‘Moana JR.’

For months fifth and sixth grade students from Bowmar Elementary School have been preparing for a production the entire family can enjoy. So, come ride the waves across the Pacific this weekend during “Moana JR.,” the musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, “Moana.”

Angela Chapin, the school’s music teacher, is serving as the director of the show, and she said more than 50 students, which includes the cast and crew, have been involved with this year’s production. The school has also received help from many of the parents.

“It’s been a group effort,” Chapin said of bringing the musical to life. “Parents have built scenery and have helped paint during workdays, and Daisy Anderson at AOI (Academy of Innovation) has also helped paint some of the scenery.”

Also, in preparation for the production, rehearsals had to be scheduled, which Chapin said was one of the biggest obstacles.

“Getting students in here where they could be present was a challenge. They are so involved in so many things, so we had to work around their extracurricular activities.”

Also difficult, she said, was deciding on the leading roles, but in the end Mary Beckett Morgan was cast as Moana and Leo Balsamo as Maui.

“Moana JR.” will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, at the school, located at 912 Bowmar Avenue. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door.

Chapin said “Moana JR.” is not a fundraiser for the school. Admission is charged so that funds, like from last year’s musical, “Aladdin JR.,” will go towards supporting the following year’s show.

“I just like doing productions because I think it’s a great experience for the kids,” Chapin said. “Every year we have kids that get involved and realize that they have a love for either working backstage or being on the stage and that’s something that’s going to travel with them the rest of their life.”

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

