Jordan’s Way, LLC to host fundraiser for Vicksburg Animal Shelter Published 3:56 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Jordan’s Way, LLC will host a live fundraising event to benefit the Vicksburg Animal Shelter, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced this week.

The fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Feb. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. and is aiming to help raise much-needed funds for the animal shelter. Jordan’s Way, LLC was founded by Kris Rotunda after his beloved pet, Jordan, passed away from cancer. The purpose of the organization is to raise awareness for overlooked shelter animals providing them with the attention they deserve, Rotunda said.

Rotunda said the event invites the public to enjoy a fun-filled day that will include games, challenges, and other events designed to raise awareness for animals.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community,” Rotunda said.

Flaggs said Rotunda’s mission is one near and dear to the hearts of many in Vicksburg.

“The City of Vicksburg is grateful that Jordan’s Way, LLC chose to make our great city a stop on their tour,” he said. “We ask that you please come out and support this event.”

Since beginning their nationwide tour in January of 2021, Jordan’s Way, LLC has raised almost $8 million in funds for animal shelters and rescue homes across the United States, officials said. To learn more about Jordan’s Way and follow their journey, visit www.JordansWayTour.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jordanswaytour for more details.