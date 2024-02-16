National Commander to visit Vicksburg American Legion posts Published 8:53 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Vicksburg’s American Legion posts will be welcoming a special guest next week as National Commander Daniel Seehafer will visit both locations Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Seehafer will speak to American Legion Post 213 during a breakfast event beginning at 7:30 a.m. at its location at 1618 Main Street.

American Legion Post 3 will then host Seehafer for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at its location at 1712 Monroe Street.

American Legion officials said it is an honor to host the current national commander and all veterans in the Warren County area are welcome to attend either, or both, events.

“Commander Seehafer is a great representative of the organization and is hugely supportive of the American Legion’s mission of serving veterans and their families,” they said.

Officials said those planning to attend may help meal-planning efforts by calling ahead to Post 3 point-of-contact Julia Baker at 601-868-3333 and providing a number of attendees as soon as possible.