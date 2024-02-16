Old Post Files: Feb. 16, 1924-2014 Published 9:39 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924

Joseph Genlla died. • Annie Curran was suffering from an acute attack of rheumatism. • Flora Switzer left for Meridian.

90 Years Ago: 1934

Mrs. Jim Hagen was killed in a taxi cab automobile collision. • Mrs. Benson Martin Jr. and Mrs Robert Dent were in New Orleans for Mardi Gras. • Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Parsons were entertaining friends from St. Louis.

80 Years Ago: 1944

H.L. Malone was elected president of the City Club. • Sgt. W.F. Lauderdale of the Marine Corps was in Vicksburg visiting his family. • H.V. Cooper was attending a meeting of the Department of Superintendents of the National Education Association in Atlanta.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Services were held for Alice Hampton. • Annie Hackle, an Oak Ridge resident, died. • Pfc Benny May was serving in Japan with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Mr. and Mrs. C.D. McMillon announced the birth of their daughter, Patricia. • Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ames announced the birth of their son, Maurice. • Paul Boyd of Vicksburg was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Services were held for Margaret McCollum Phillips. • The Warren Central Vikings basketball team defeated Jackson Center 69-62. • Major Sam and Voncell Crowder moved to Vicksburg from Bessemer, Ala. They were to be in charge of the Salvation Army.

40 Years Ago: 1984

The Board of Supervisors rejected a request by mental retardation officials for legislation to provide direct funding to a sheltered workshop. • Lucille Hemphill Mansell died. • Natalie Marie Wilson and Shanita Rochelle Rush celebrated their first birthdays.

30 Years Ago: 1994

On its 196th day in business, the Isle of Capri saw its 1,000,000,000th customer walk in.

20 Years Ago: 2004

Niles Langford McKay, 18, was killed in a wreck on Interstate 20. • A retirement reception was held for Port Gibson police Sgt. Jerry Caston.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Corps scientists helped save a lake, as well as a culture, in Peru. • Vicksburg Catholic Schools drawdown raised $55,000. • Vicksburg Basketball began tournament play in Pearl.