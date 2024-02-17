How to become the boss of your own mind Published 4:52 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

When I was a child, I remember times when a peer or my younger brother would try to employ me to do something I didn’t want to do. It usually didn’t sit well with me because I didn’t like being managed. Therefore, being unwilling to cooperate, I would say, ‘you’re not the boss of me.’

I am sure there are others of you out there that did the same thing. And like me, when you did, it felt empowering.

I think I am going to have to revert to this childhood antic when it comes to my brain.

I know some of you are thinking, “What is this poor girl talking about. Isn’t her husband a shrink? Can’t he help her?”

Well, hubby is not a shrink — he is a counselor — and unfortunately, it’s not ethical to provide services to family members.

So, that’s why I am taking matters into my own hands.

It seems my brain or better yet my mind, has just been in a tailspin for some time.

Thoughts, mostly random, are constantly taking charge and it is hampering my ability to accomplish anything in the house or yard.

Fortunately, deadlines at the paper seem to keep me on track when it comes to work. It is just in my off time that I jump from one thing to the next.

For instance, if something random pops in my brain and I don’t know the answer, I will use google to try and find the answer, which sometimes leads to another question, which then leads to wanting to find the answer to that question.

Are you all confused, yet?

With the run around my brain/mind is doing I decided to put my Magic Eight Ball — Google — to the test once more to see if there was an answer to what is causing this melee and perhaps how to fix it.

In my search, I ran across an article written by Remex Sasson at successconsciousness.com and learned that what I am experiencing is a restless or constantly thinking mind and is a “natural habitual activity of the mind of most people.”

How refreshing to know I don’t suffer alone!

Sasson goes on to explain why some minds are on call 24/7, and he also gives suggestions on ways to “tame the mind.”

Ironically one method he said is to “become the boss of your mind.”

Well, isn’t that something? As a young girl I was all about being the ‘boss of me,’ yet somewhere down the line forgot how to do it.

I think I need to revisit the younger me, and do as Sasson suggests, which is to persist in my effort to become more conscious of my thinking process and learn to choose the thoughts I allow into my mind, so that I will become the boss of my mind.

