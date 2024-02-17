Old Post Files: Feb.17, 1924-2014 Published 3:33 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

100 Years Ago: 1924

Frances Webb was named athletic teacher at All Saints College. • W.H. Brotherton was doing well after serious surgery • Roy Tanner was here from Los Angeles.

90 Years Ago: 1934

Maggie Doyle was ill at her home on South Street. • A marriage license was issued to William Anderson and Gussie Wright. • A solemn requiem high mass was offered at St. Paul Catholic Church for the late Bishop John Edward Gunn.

80 Years Ago: 1944

Donald Feibelman received his degree in medicine from Tulane. • Pfc. Fielding Tucker left for Fort Meade, Md. where he was to be stationed. • Ira Nichols recovered from an attack of the flu.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Lamar McDonald died. • Mrs. Hugh Woods and her daughter from Houston, Texas, visited relatives here. • King Gardner was at the University of Mississippi while attending a meeting of the Mississippi Music Teachers Association.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Judge James E. Nichols was the speaker at the Vicksburg Civitan Club luncheon meeting. • Mr. and Mrs. James Simmons Jr. announced the birth of their son, Kevin. • William Bell, East Carroll Parish tax assessor died at a local hospital.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Members of the Hillcrest Extension Homemakers Club work to restore Hopewell Cemetery. • Airman Henry Thompson completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. • Fred Jabour was a patient at St. Dominic in Jackson. • Cheryl Elaine Holliday celebrated her second birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Maggie M. Ervin died at 85. • Mr. and Mrs. E. Wayne Hambright announced the birth of their daughter Catherine Lee. • Angela Marie Brown celebrated her first birthday. • Cris Hayes, vice president and owner of Eyecare Consultants was named 1983 Outstanding Young Woman by the Vicksburg Jaycees.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Off-duty troopers from the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol would guard residents and property at Waltersville Estates on North Washington Street.

20 Years Ago: 2004

Local Christian leaders go to an advanced screening of Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of The Christ.” • Jesse Dee Chaplin, 14, died.

10 Years Ago: 2014

AmeriCorps helped Mount Calvary Church plant seeds for its members and community. • Basketball season ended for the Warren Central Vikings when they lost to Greenville-Wesson 31 to 29 in overtime.