Who’s Hot: Matthew Brewer Published 3:55 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

Vicksburg resident Matthew Brewer finished second in the Frosty 15 Trail Race on Feb. 10 in Madison. Brewer completed 15-mile race in 1 hour, 53 minutes and 27 seconds, for the fifth-fastest time in its eight-year history.

It was the fifth consecutive trail race at which the Warren Central senior has finished in the top three.

