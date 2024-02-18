Submit your Easter photos to The Vicksburg Post

Published 8:29 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Staff Reports

Photos from Easter services, events and celebrations may be sent to The Vicksburg Post at news@vicksburgpost.com. Pictured are Lauren, Veo and Charles Waring (file photo | The Vicksburg Post).

The Vicksburg Post is looking for some egg-cellent Easter pictures for the March/April issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine.

So, dig through the photo albums or scroll through all the cell phone pictures stored on your phone and send us a favorite, and be sure to include the names of those in the photos.

Pictures will be highlighted in the submitted photo section of the magazine. Photos may be submitted via email at news@vicksburgpost.com.

