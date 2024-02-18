Warren County Land Records: February 5 to February 12 Published 5:38 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Feb. 5 to Feb. 12.

Warranty Deeds:

*Annabelle Family LLC to Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender, Lot Part Klein Subdivision.

*Annabelle Family LLC to Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*MK, LLC to Anter, LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*John T. Byrne to Scott W. Olson and Gina G. Townsend, Lot 8, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.

*Hung Nguyen to Quoc Sy Phan and Thi Lan Cao, Lot 1, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Elizabeth Stevens Jacobson to Camille Carlisle and Conner Carlisle, Lot 11, Willow Creek Subdivision #1.

*Brenda Hynum Shiers to Bryan Chris Huffty, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Luvonne G. Hunter to Franklin R. Hunter and Melinda Hunter, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Thomas P. Kendall and Susan E. Kendall to John Wiley Measells Jr., Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.

*Frances Blake Perkins to Keyes Property 1 LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*SJJR and Associates LLC to Kimberly Smith, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

*Rodia Sisney Watts to Bobby Thomas and Ella Thomas, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*Anter LLC to MK LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*ATH Investments LLC to The Citizens National Bank, Lot 2, Hennessey and Jordan Subdivision.

*Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender to RiverHills Bank, Part Lot Klein Subdivision/Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Gregory Roy Burr to National Star Mortgage, Lot 51, Fair Hill Subdivision #3>

*John Brabston Cook Jr. and Brenda B. Cook to Cadence Bank, Part NE/4 of NW/4 of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Joe E. Channell to Cadence Bank, Part N/2 of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Gertrude Young to Cadence Bank, Lot 48, Wildwood Subdivision #1.

*Camille Carlisle and Conner Carlisle to First Commercial Bank, Lot 11, Willow Creek Subdivision #1.

*D2M and Faith LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13, Feld and Menger Subdivision.

*Goldies Express, INC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Ronald A. Thompson and Balinda Graham-Thompson to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Bryan Chris Huffty to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Kory J. Hoggard to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 24, Signal Hill Subdivision #2.

*John Wiley Measells Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.

*Barbara Dawn Parrish Weeks to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Lot 8, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*Scott W. Olson and Gina G. Townsend to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.

*Betty Palmertree to Trustmark National Bank, Part of NE/4 of NE/4, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East (Part of Lot in Bellaire Subdivision Extension).

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 7, Cherrybark Subdivision Part 2.

*Kimberly Smith to USDA Rural Development, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

Marriage License:

*Kenneth Charles Ross, 37, of Vicksburg to Shanice Michelle Gray, 30, of Vicksburg.

*Bryant Maurice Humphrey, 51, of Vicksburg, to Joscelyn W. Buford, 50, of Vicksburg.

*Michael Paul Miller, 64, of Vicksburg to Kathy Jackson Miller, 67, of Vicksburg.

*Karlton Darian Jenkins, 32, of Vicksburg to Taylor Marie Pittman, 30, of Vicksburg.

*Christopher Jonce Williams, 39, of Vicksburg to Michelle Carter, 36, of Vicksburg.