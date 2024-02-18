Warren County Land Records: February 5 to February 12

Published 5:38 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Feb. 5 to Feb. 12.

Warranty Deeds:
*Annabelle Family LLC to Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender, Lot Part Klein Subdivision.
*Annabelle Family LLC to Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*MK, LLC to Anter, LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*John T. Byrne to Scott W. Olson and Gina G. Townsend, Lot 8, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.
*Hung Nguyen to Quoc Sy Phan and Thi Lan Cao, Lot 1, Hawkins Subdivision.
*Elizabeth Stevens Jacobson to Camille Carlisle and Conner Carlisle, Lot 11, Willow Creek Subdivision #1.
*Brenda Hynum Shiers to Bryan Chris Huffty, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Luvonne G. Hunter to Franklin R. Hunter and Melinda Hunter, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*Thomas P. Kendall and Susan E. Kendall to John Wiley Measells Jr., Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.
*Frances Blake Perkins to Keyes Property 1 LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*SJJR and Associates LLC to Kimberly Smith, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.
*Rodia Sisney Watts to Bobby Thomas and Ella Thomas, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust:
*Anter LLC to MK LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*ATH Investments LLC to The Citizens National Bank, Lot 2, Hennessey and Jordan Subdivision.
*Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender to RiverHills Bank, Part Lot Klein Subdivision/Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*Gregory Roy Burr to National Star Mortgage, Lot 51, Fair Hill Subdivision #3>
*John Brabston Cook Jr. and Brenda B. Cook to Cadence Bank, Part NE/4 of NW/4 of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Joe E. Channell to Cadence Bank, Part N/2 of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Gertrude Young to Cadence Bank, Lot 48, Wildwood Subdivision #1.
*Camille Carlisle and Conner Carlisle to First Commercial Bank, Lot 11, Willow Creek Subdivision #1.
*D2M and Faith LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13, Feld and Menger Subdivision.
*Goldies Express, INC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*Ronald A. Thompson and Balinda Graham-Thompson to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Bryan Chris Huffty to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Kory J. Hoggard to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 24, Signal Hill Subdivision #2.
*John Wiley Measells Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.
*Barbara Dawn Parrish Weeks to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Lot 8, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).
*Scott W. Olson and Gina G. Townsend to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.
*Betty Palmertree to Trustmark National Bank, Part of NE/4 of NE/4, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East (Part of Lot in Bellaire Subdivision Extension).
*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 7, Cherrybark Subdivision Part 2.
*Kimberly Smith to USDA Rural Development, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Marriage License:
*Kenneth Charles Ross, 37, of Vicksburg to Shanice Michelle Gray, 30, of Vicksburg.

*Bryant Maurice Humphrey, 51, of Vicksburg, to Joscelyn W. Buford, 50, of Vicksburg.
*Michael Paul Miller, 64, of Vicksburg to Kathy Jackson Miller, 67, of Vicksburg.
*Karlton Darian Jenkins, 32, of Vicksburg to Taylor Marie Pittman, 30, of Vicksburg.
*Christopher Jonce Williams, 39, of Vicksburg to Michelle Carter, 36, of Vicksburg.

More News

HUD announces $1.3 million to empower HUD-assisted families in Mississippi towards financial stability

Public scoping meetings for the Lower Mississippi River Comphrehensive Management Study will be held at the Corps of Engineers in March

First Baptist Church Vicksburg welcomes new pastor

Submit your Easter photos to The Vicksburg Post

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did you enjoy this year’s Super Bowl and halftime show?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar