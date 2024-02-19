Flashes’ rally comes up short against Madison-St. Joe Published 11:03 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

St. Aloysius kept up its early-season slugging, but not its winning streak.

The Flashes scored six runs in the sixth inning to erase most of a big deficit, but couldn’t finish the comeback and lost 8-7 to Catholic school rival Madison-St. Joseph on Monday.

It was St. Al’s first loss after back-to-back victories to start the season. It has scored 37 runs in its first three games.

Jennings Kimbrell went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and Vince Glorioso drove in two runs as Madison-St. Joe raced to an 8-1 lead after three innings.

St. Al finally got its offense going in the sixth inning. Three errors, three walks, two hit batters and a single by Clark Hobson led to a six-run outburst that cut it to 8-7. The Flashes left two runners on base, however, and St. Joe pitcher Andrew Bonds struck out the side in the seventh after hitting the leadoff batter.

Keller Bradley and Laken Bradley each finished with two RBIs and a run scored for St. Al, while Barrett Shows was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

St. Al will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m., when it plays Tri-County Academy at Bazinsky Field.