Pet of the Week: Catahoula mixes in need of home Published 3:39 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

These six-month-old Catahoula mixes are available for adoption. These pups are playful and love a good belly rub.

They are good with other dogs and with cats. Come visit them soon at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

Shelter hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (adoptions end at 2:30 p.m.)

Adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $80 for cats.

For more information on these pups, or any other animals up for adoption, call 601-636-6982 or email animalshelter@vicksburg.org

You can visit them on Facebook as well at https://www.facebook.com/cityofvicksburganimalshelter.