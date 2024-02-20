City of Bolton town clerk arrested for embezzlement Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

A Bolton city official has been arrested for embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday that Special Agents from his office arrested Shelia Williams, a town clerk for the City of Bolton, for embezzlement.

Williams is accused of embezzling cash payments from the city’s water department. She was served with a $35,882.59 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

Williams faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Williams’ employment for the City of Bolton. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Bolton is located in Hinds County, about 25 miles east of Vicksburg.

Williams will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

“Thank you to the investigators who worked this case in my office and the prosecutors who chose to take it,” White said in a release. “Working together, we will continue to put a stop to misuse of taxpayer dollars.”