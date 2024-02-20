Mary Lee Barnes James

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Staff Reports

Mary Lee Barnes Obit Photo (Submitted Photo)

Mary Lee Barnes James passed away Monday, Feb. 12, at her home. She was 76.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Elem M.B. Church.

Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 23, from 2 until 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 until 6 p.m., and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

 

