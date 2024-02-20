Mona Morgan Cathey Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Mona Morgan Cathey, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 2, in Arlington, Texas, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born in Vicksburg to W.H. and Ethel G. Morgan. She graduated from Jett High School in 1958 and also attended Hinds Community College.

Mona worked for the Social Security Administration for 36 years and retired in 2000. She and her husband Jimmy were members of Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church.

Email newsletter signup

In 2006, the Catheys moved to Arlington.

Mona is pre-deceased by her husband, James A. (Jimmy) Cathey Sr.; her parents; and brother, Jerry E. Golmon.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Reaves Green, Risa Cathey Weaver (David), James A. “Beau” Cathey Jr. (Dee), Valeria Cathey Johnson (Bud), and Sharon Reaves Silva; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church in Arlington.