Warren Central tennis nabs first win of the season Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Warren Central’s tennis team cracked the win column for the first time this season by beating Callaway 5-2 in its MHSAA Region 2-6A opener on Tuesday.

Lili Feibelman beat Callaway’s Cheyenne Wells 6-0, 6-0 in girls singles to start the ball rolling. That was followed by a another 6-0, 6-0 victory from the No. 2 boys doubles team of Brady Taylor and Gray Lampkin.

Both girls’ doubles teams and the mixed doubles tandem of Luke Bond and Sydney Sullivan finished things out.

Bond and Sullivan defeated Jessica Wells and Amauri Harris 6-1, 6-2.

Ellie Tennison and Avery Henr beat Alayshia Newson and Krista Harris 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 girls doubles; and in No. 2 girls’ doubles the Vikings’ Laura Bailey and Amelia King routed Paige Wells and Madison Goodin 6-0, 6-1.

Callaway’s points came in boys’ singles and No. 1 boys doubles.

Warren Central will be back on its home court at Halls Ferry Park on Thursday, when it plays Germantown at 4 p.m.