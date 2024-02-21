Best Western joins Chamber of Commerce

Published 11:09 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Sally Green

Pictured, from left, at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting is City of Vicksburg Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour, Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson, Chamber of Commerce Corporate Programs Director Chris Rials, Best Western General Manager Trina Brown, Best Western owner Pe- ter Patel, and Chamber Ambassador Peyton Lassiter Jr (Sally Green | The Vicksburg Post).

Although the Best Western Vicksburg hotel has been in town for 31 years, a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate its decision to join the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors and supporters from across the city were in attendance.

General Manager Trina Brown emphasized the hotel is available for both short and long-term stays. Guests are invited to enjoy
the daily breakfast buffet, filled with selections of traditional breakfast food. The hotel also offers an indoor pool, business center and laundromat for use by guests.

Best Western Vicksburg is located off I-20 at 2445 North Frontage Road.

