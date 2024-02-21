Officers of the year named by VHBC Published 10:58 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Local law enforcement officers and firefighters were honored Wednesday night by the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club (VHBC) during the 40th Annual Officer/Fireperson of the Year Banquet.

Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department, Vicksburg Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol were nominated by his or her commanding officers and nominees and winners were announced during Wednesday night’s banquet at the Vicksburg Event & Business Center.

“We want you all to know that we appreciate you all,” Master of Ceremonies Doris Clavelle said.

This year’s winners were: Vicksburg Police Department Officer of the Year (The Artel Moore Award) – Sergeant Donnie Heggins; Vicksburg Fire Department Firefighter of the Year – Captain Joseph Rusche; Warren County Sheriff’s Department Officer of the Year – Deputy Chreka Clark; Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer of the Year – Sergeant Willie Jones.

VHBC President Willie L. Glasper Sr. announced Wednesday’s winners and thanked all officers, firefighters and other first responders for their service.

“We want to say thank you to all of the nominees,” Glasper said. “Each nominee is a winner. That your supervisors recognize you as one that is outstanding at your job duties; to recognize you as one that deserves the honor of recognition, that proves right there that you are a winner.”