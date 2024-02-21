Vicksburg’s Kameryn Bailey is The Post’s Athlete of the Week

Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team plowed through the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament, and Kameryn Bailey was a similarly unstoppable force in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

Bailey, a senior center for the Gators, received 5,376 of the 5,851 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to claim this week’s award.

St. Aloysius baseball player Carson Smith finished second with 266, Warren Central archer Payton Tillotson was third with 174 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy baseball player Chase Hearn was fourth with 91.

Bailey finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-47 rout of Lake Cormorant in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament on Feb. 17. The Gators advanced to face Olive Branch in the quarterfinals on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Valley State University.

For the season, Bailey is averaging 14.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Congratulations to Kameryn and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

