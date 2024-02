Who’s Hot: Vantrel Reed Published 3:55 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

LSU-Shreveport baseball player Vantrel Reed, a Warren Central alum, went 5-for-10 with three doubles, two triples, one RBI and four runs scored in a three-game weekend sweep of Huston-Tillotson Feb. 16-18.

Reed extended his hitting streak to nine games and is batting .378 for the season, with two home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 12 games.

LSU-Shreveport has an 11-1 record and is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA.

