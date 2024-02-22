Atlanta G. Cameron

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Atlanta G. Cameron will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Greater  Grove Street M.B. Church.

Interment will follow in Peeler’s Cemetery at Eagle Lake under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday at the church from noon until the hour of service.

Ms. Cameron passed Monday, Feb. 12, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. She was 78.

