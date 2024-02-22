AT&T VP: ‘More than 90 percent’ of coverage restored following nationwide outage Published 3:41 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Officials with AT&T say service has been restored to many customers affected by the cellular outage that impacted cell phone users across the country beginning early Thursday morning.

Michael Walker, vice president of external affairs for the area covering Warren County, said AT&T officials acted as quickly as they could to restore vital communications to customers.

“Early this morning, service was affected for some subscribers across the country. The team took immediate action, prioritizing restoration of public safety’s communications to bring the FirstNet network operations back online quickly,” Walker said in reference to AT&T’s network allowing customers to access emergency services.

“More than 90 percent of our mobile subscribers who experienced an outage have had their service restored and we are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers. As always, we take our responsibility for delivering effective communications for the public safety community seriously and are committed to network stability and transparency. An assessment of this event is underway, and we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more. Such assessments can take days to complete, but when we can provide further information with confidence we will do so.”

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages Thursday morning in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.