Bobbie Jean Harrod Beard Published 7:26 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Bobbie Jean Harrod Beard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the age of 94.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harrod and Hattie Dean; all of her siblings; her husband of 45 years, James “Pat” Beard; her son, Ronnie Beard; and her grandson, Jerry Beard.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Beard (Susan), Denise Beard Strickland, Patrick Beard (Robin), and Glen Beard (Libby). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Patty Beard; grandchildren, Barry Beard, Jennifer Strickland, Mark Strickland (Nicci), Leslie Beard Niederriter (Drew), Kevin Beard (Kelly), Kelly Beard Lopez, Forrest Beard, and Kyle Beard; and by her seven great-grandchildren.

Aside from her children, Bobbie considered her greatest accomplishment to be starting a business at the age of 51 and opening The Flower Center in January 1982.

She took her lifelong love of flowers and raising African violets in her home to having one of the most respected and successful nurseries in Vicksburg.

She was in the first class in Mississippi to get a landscape gardener’s license, and she was the past president of the Mississippi Bromeliad Society and the Orchid Society.

She has been a faithful member of St Paul’s Catholic Church for 79 years.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11 a.m. at St Paul’s Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Beard, Patrick Beard, Glen Beard, Kyle Beard, Drew Niederriter, and Drew Beard.

Special thanks to Rita, Carolyn, and CC with Gentiva Hospice Care and Dorothy, Leslie, Melissa, and Shay of 24/7 Caregivers for their loving attention in her final days.

Honor Bobbie by buying yourself some flowers to enjoy as much as she did.