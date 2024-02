Curtis Bush Published 4:01 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Funeral services for Curtis Bush, 53, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Christian Light M.B. Church, Anguilla. Minister Carl Brown will be the officiant.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Bush died on Monday, Feb. 12, at his home in Greenville.

