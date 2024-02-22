Gators’ season ends with quarterfinal loss to Olive Branch

Published 10:32 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High’s last obstacle on the road to the Coliseum was a roadblock it could not break through.

Olive Branch eased out to lead in the first quarter and stayed a step ahead of the Gators all night, and defeated them 71-56 in the MHSAA Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals on Thursday.

Olive Branch led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, stretched it to eight points at halftime, and double digits by the end of the third. Vicksburg could not rally in the fourth quarter and had its season end in the second round of the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Gators finished with a 22-7 record.

Olive Branch (25-3) won its 10th game in a row and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals on Feb. 28. It will play either Picayune or Terry in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Picayune and Terry play another quarterfinal game Friday night at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.

More Sports

Mistakes prove costly for Warren Central in loss to Sumrall

Massey hits for the cycle as PCA beats Tensas Academy

Mississippi State takes down Ole Miss for key SEC victory

Vicksburg’s Kameryn Bailey is The Post’s Athlete of the Week

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you giving up anything for Lent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar