Gators’ season ends with quarterfinal loss to Olive Branch Published 10:32 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Vicksburg High’s last obstacle on the road to the Coliseum was a roadblock it could not break through.

Olive Branch eased out to lead in the first quarter and stayed a step ahead of the Gators all night, and defeated them 71-56 in the MHSAA Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals on Thursday.

Olive Branch led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, stretched it to eight points at halftime, and double digits by the end of the third. Vicksburg could not rally in the fourth quarter and had its season end in the second round of the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

The Gators finished with a 22-7 record.

Olive Branch (25-3) won its 10th game in a row and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals on Feb. 28. It will play either Picayune or Terry in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Picayune and Terry play another quarterfinal game Friday night at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.