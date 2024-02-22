Geraldine Jackson

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Geraldine Jackson, 73, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Mt. Buria M.B. Church, Cary.

The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Bishop Eric Davis will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23,  in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Jackson died Tuesday, Feb. 13,  in Jackson, Miss.

