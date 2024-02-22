Gwendolyn Elaine Franklin Published 12:36 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Gwendolyn Elaine Franklin passed away Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was 61.

Ms. Franklin was a paraprofessional at Dana Road Elementary. She was a blessing to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Faith Christian Center with Dr. Ollie Hardaway Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 26, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and at the church Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.