Julia Mae ‘Hollywood’ Eastman Cosey

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

Julia Mae “Hollywood” Eastman Cosey passed away Friday, Feb. 16,  at Merit Health River Region surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry L. Moore officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Givens Baptist Church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 23,  at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5  until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

