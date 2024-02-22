Massey hits for the cycle as PCA beats Tensas Academy Published 9:55 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

John Wyatt Massey accomplished one of the rarest feats in baseball and Porter’s Chapel Academy ripped off another victory.

Massey hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run, and also had five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched to lead PCA to a 13-3 win over Tensas Academy on Thursday.

Massey hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, then doubled and scored a run in the fourth. His RBI triple in the fifth inning put the Eagles ahead 4-3 and ignited a six-run rally.

Massey finished the cycle by leading off the sixth inning with a single. He later scored on an error to make it 11-3. The senior finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. He also had two stolen bases.

Chase Hearn had a big game for the Eagles as well. He had two hits, including a double, five RBIs, and three stolen bases. He also pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out seven batters, and earned the win.

Thomas Azlin went 2-for-2 with three runs scored for PCA (3-2). Taylor Labarre also doubled and drove in two runs.

Seven players scored at least one run.

PCA will play two games Saturday at Pelahatchie High School. It will face O’Bannon at 1 p.m. and Pelahatchie at 4. PCA will also play at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy Monday at 6 p.m.

Tri-County 13, St. Aloysius 6

Tri-County Academy scored five runs over the last three innings while shutting out St. Aloysius over the same span, and pulled away to hand the Flashes (2-2) their second loss in a row.

Connor Hillman went 2-for-3 with three TBIs for Tri-County (6-2), Crews Albritton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Grayson Rymer drove in two runs.

Carson Smith doubled, walked twice and scored three runs for St. Al and Laken Bradley had two hits. The Flashes committed seven errors and three of their pitchers combined to walk nine batters.

St. Al will play again Monday at 6 p.m., when it hosts Manchester Academy at Bazinsky Field.