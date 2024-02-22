Supervisor Jackson gives tips for cellular outage Published 6:42 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Warren Count Board of Supervisors District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson is reaching out to the public with tips for anyone experiencing problems related to the nationwide cellular outage that began Thursday morning.

“In the early morning of Feb 22, 2024, it seems individuals with AT&T cellular phones began experiencing an ‘SOS Only’ cellular message,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’ve been in contact with our local E-911 and dispatch. They’ve confirmed while there is a very slight delay, 911 in Warren County is working normally Leaders across the nation and locally are and will continue to work on this in the coming minutes, hours, etc to ensure and re-establish proper lines of communication.”

Jackson said residents in need of a way to communicate can visit her office until the matter is resolved.

“Beginning at 7 a.m., if this issue has not been resolved, I will open my community office, located at 2639 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS, to assist residents who may need to make calls or initiate communication but cannot due to these issues.”

Many of AT&T’s customers were impacted Thursday morning when portions of the network went down, affecting their ability to place calls, texts or access the internet. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported less-widespread outages, according to CNN.

Sporadic AT&T outages have occurred for the past few days, reports said, with a significant portion occurring in the southeastern U.S.

The website DownDector indicated reports of outages from the Vicksburg area began just after 3 a.m.

Jackson offered these tips to those affected by the outage:

CONNECT TO WI-FI

EMAILS WORK

SOCIAL MEDIA WORKS

OTHER CELLULAR PROVIDERS MAY NOT BE EXPERIENCING THESE ISSUES

CHARGE YOUR PHONES, LAPTOPS AND DEVICES

She said anyone with questions my call (CSpire) 601-618-3019 or (AT&T) 601-831-6428.

Jackson may be reached via email at sjackson@co.warren.ms.us.