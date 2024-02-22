Volunteer of the Week: LaShunte ‘Tae’ Griffith believes we serve God’s purpose when we help others Published 1:00 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Our Volunteer of the Week is LaShunté “Tae” Griffith (formerly Hubbard). Griffith loves spending time with her family. She truly believes God places people on earth to love His children and that all begins with being there for one other.

How did your volunteerism begin?

My volunteering at various organizations began with the community service I did growing up, from my family feeding the nursing home for Thanksgiving to earning red cord hours at Warren Central. I grew to love serving others.

Email newsletter signup

How long have you been volunteering?

I have volunteered since I was a child at many places. I started at nursing homes and over the years I’ve volunteered at sports events, the Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Teen pageants, schools, churches, public businesses and more.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

One of my favorite memories from volunteering at the nursing home was playing bingo with the residents. They had so much fun and we were all competitive. My favorite memory at the Miss Mississippi pageant was seeing so many people I know cross the stage and watching Anne Elizabeth Buys earn her crown. I also enjoyed seeing my past teachers and even classmates support such a wonderful organization.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Volunteering feels good. A lot of places need volunteers, so don’t be afraid to ask around. Small churches need help with lawn upkeep, cleaning their facilities and even practicing their music. Schools need speakers and chaperones.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

At the nursing home, I visited residents, played bingo, painted nails and helped decorate rooms. At the pageants, I helped guests to find their seats each evening. In high school, I worked concession stands, helped set up events, helped set up for the play, worked on the homecoming floats, served plates to those in need and so many other things. Now I assist with mock interviews and speak at different occasions for high school events.

What have you learned from volunteering?

It truly is a blessing to help someone else because you never know how it will help you. Sacrificing your time truly opens doors. You will grow so much as you lend your time to someone else, whether it’s in patience, kindness, or even humbleness.

How can someone else who might be interested in volunteering get involved?

Most people don’t know that the majority of the people working at the Miss Mississippi pageant are volunteers, so you could contact a local pageant director or reach out to someone who assists with the organization. At the nursing homes, it’s best to reach out to their activity directors because there’s always a need to help the elderly and you truly brighten their day just by sitting and listening to them speak. At the schools, you could reach out to the counselors, or the school district office and see what their needs are because they are always having engagements. We all need to get involved with the youth because they are our future and we have the opportunity today to influence them positively. I am currently working to put together a program aimed towards the youth (but really for a variety of ages) that will teach them about preparing food, different occupations available to them and the importance of 1 Peter 4:10 as well as other scriptures. Find me on Facebook if you are willing to volunteer with our youth program. I will be working with other churches and service organizations to host this program.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.