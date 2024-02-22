Warren County Land Records: Feb. 12 to Feb. 19 Published 8:50 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Feb. 12 to Feb. 19.

Warranty Deeds:

*Jared Nathan Minshew and Emily Rene Minshew to Steven Andrews and Kelly Andrews, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Annabelle Family LLC to Brian Bolender and Samantha Bolender, Part of Lot in Klein Subdivision.

*B.P. Buford LLC to Greene Properties LLC, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 4 West, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 West, and Part of Lot 5, George Winston Estate Subdivision.

* Bobbie H. Beard by Robert Patrick Beard (POA Agent) to Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan W. Beard, Part of Sections 17 and 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ivan C. Myers Jr. to Ivan C. Myers Jr. and Lori Myers Cole, Part of Section 44, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Cherice Nicole Daffron, Edward Lewis Hoover Jr., and Michael Gene Hoover to Cherice Nicole Daffron, Part of Section 19C, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Hunt Klaus Gilliland and Lindsey P. Gilliland to Lamarr M. Joseph, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Brenda Love to Bobby E. Hagan Jr. and Adameshia R. Hagan, Lot 28 and Part of Lot 65, National Park Edition Subdivision.

*Thomas P. Kendall and Susan E. Kendall to John Wiley Measells Jr., Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.

*Arthur Emmitt Myers Jr. to Cody Lewis, Part of Sections 21C and 22C, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Adam T. McGahey to Erica Kellyn Smith, Lot 5 and Part of 4, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Sides Properties LLC to Abdullhafedh Muqbil and Mohsen Said, Part of Lot 1 Marion Heights Subdivision and Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*SJJR and Associates LLC to Kimberly Smith, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

Deeds of Trust:

*Thomas Adcock and Patricia Renee Adcock to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot 2, V&M Subdivision.

*Steven Andrews and Kelly Shaw Andrews to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Brian Bolender to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot in Klein Subdivision, and Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Gertrude Young to Cadence Bank, Lot 48, Wildwood Subdivision #1.

*Bobby E. Hagan Jr. and Adameshia R. Hagan to Cadence Bank, Lot 28 and Part of Lot 65, National Park Addition Subdivision.

*Gail Albert Caples and Donyeah Mayfield to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 10, Fairways Subdivision Subdivision Part 10.

*Jennifer M. Dillion to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 75, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

*D2M and Faith LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13, Feld and Menger Subdivision and Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Jaynie Fedell and Michel J. Fedell II to RiverHills Bank, Lot 9 and 10, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Lamrr Malick Joseph to Harry Gilliland and Jennifer Gilliland, Lot 26 Deerfield Subdivision, Lot 4 Bolling Subdivision, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Goldies Express to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Green Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 5 George Winston Estate Subdivision and Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 4 West.

*Linda Lorelle Johnson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 63, Lake Forest Subdivision #1.

*John Wiley Measells Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel Subdivision.

*Alexander Neal and Pearlie B. Neal to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Erica Kellyn Smith to Stockton Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East and Lot 5 and Part of Lot 4 Glenwood Subdivision.

*Kimberly Smith to USA USDA Rural Development, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 30, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #1.

Marriage License:

*Michael Paul Miller, 64, of Vicksburg to Kathy Jackson Miller, 67, of Vicksburg.

*Karlton Darian Jenkins, 32, of Vicksburg to Taylor Marie Pittman, 30, of Vicksburg.

*Christopher Jonce Williams, 39, of Vicksburg to Michelle In Carter, 36, of Vicksburg.

*Eric Lee Huskey, 27, of Vicksburg to Sydnie Nichole Palmer, 26, of Vicksburg.

*Matthew Louis Newcomb, 25, of Vicksburg to Brooke Michelle Patterson, 25, of Vicksburg.

*Kenneth Wade Gilliland, 31, of Vicksburg to Anna Elizabeth Meeks, 31, of Vicksburg.

*Jonathan Aaron Couch, 28, of Clinton, Ms to Kimberly Michelle Hull, 26 of Clinton, Ms.

*Colin Doyle Roberts, 37, of Vicksburg to Michelle Kaye Causey, 34, of Vicksburg.