Chester F. Jenkins Published 11:07 am Friday, February 23, 2024

A memorial service for Chester F. Jenkins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the chapel of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Jenkins, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was 55.

