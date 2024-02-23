Hunting Showcase: Joshuah Peterson Jr.

Published 1:43 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Joshuah Peterson Jr., 9, shot his first deer on Jan. 13.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Also, visit vicksburgpost.com/huntingshowcase to vote for this year’s favorite buck — or hunter — and a chance to win $150!

