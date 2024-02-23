Judy Sebren Williams Published 10:54 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Judy Sebren Williams passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Merit Health River Region. She was 71.

Judy was born in Jackson on Oct. 28, 1952. She was the youngest of the four girls of Jim and Lillie Sebren. She was a graduate of Jackson public schools.

She graduated with honors from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education.

She later attended Mississippi College and received her certification as a Teacher of the Gifted.

Judy received many awards throughout her 34-year teaching career, including Teacher of the Year from Beechwood Elementary School in 1991-1992, and 1993-1994; Teacher of the Year from Redwood Elementary School in 1997-1998; Vicksburg Warren School District’s Teacher of the Year for 1991-1992 by the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce; and finalist for the Mississippi Hall of Master Teachers Program sponsored by Mississippi University for Women in November 2001.

Judy enjoyed writing poetry and children’s stories, being active in ministries at her church, First Baptist Church in Vicksburg, and being a devoted mother and Nena to her grandchildren, and she and loved to shop.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rebecca Sebren; and son, Michael Gregory Williams.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Neil Williams; son, James Ryan Williams (Chelsey); daughter, Lindsey Howell; step-son, Neil Williams (Baeley); sister, Patsy Tolleson; grandchildren, Hunter Ryan Williams, Hank Daniel Williams, James Huck Williams, Kyndal Kohl Williams, David Hilton Howell, William Mitchell Howell, Archer Williams, and Trip Williams; and her loving friend and caregiver Donna Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Glenwood Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Scotty Swillie. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of the service.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Williams, Cole Smith, Chris Tolleson, David Howell, William Howell, and Hunter Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Peters, Bro. Billy Tolbert, and Paul Albritton.