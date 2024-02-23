Missy Gators pummel Pearl for first win of the season Published 8:45 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Vicksburg High’s softball team broke into the win column in a big way Friday.

Harmony Harris, Zion Harvey and Jordan Grace each had four of the Missy Gators’ 25 hits, and they routed Pearl 13-5 for their first win of the season.

The win was also the first for Briana Knox as Vicksburg’s head coach.

Email newsletter signup

The Missy Gators (1-5) struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Harris hit an RBI double to plate their first run, then she scored on a single by Harvey. Grace also had a two-run single.

Vicksburg scored twice in the third inning, three times in the fourth, and twice more in the fifth. They tacked on one run each in the sixth and seventh innings to steadily pad the lead.

Harris finished 4-for-5, with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Harvey was 4-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored, while Grace shined both at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle.

Grace was 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, she had nine strikeouts in a complete-game victory.

Eight of Vicksburg’s nine starters had multiple hits, and all nine had at least one hit. Ja’Mia Grace was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Jordan Powell was also 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Vicksburg’s next game is Feb. 29, at 6:15 p,m, against Florence at the Softball Swamp in Vicksburg.