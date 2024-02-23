Old Post Files: Feb. 23, 1924-2014 Published 7:36 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924

John D. Evans Jr. wrote the S.A.C. Notes for the Vicksburg Evening Post. • John Schlottman returned from a visit to New Orleans. • Anatali Mulvihill left for New Orleans.

90 Years Ago: 1934

Shelby James and Ruth Hearn were married. • The Confederate Ave. home of Jesse Flowers was destroyed by fire. • Mrs. Percy Gowan left for Savannah to visit her daughter.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1944

Mrs. Alex Brunini was injured in a fall at her home. • Mrs. Mary Louis Fiedler was ill. • Chief Petty Officer M.W. Olson was here on a visit from Camp Peary, Va.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Mr. and Mrs. George Culkin announced the birth of their son, George. • John Harper passed away. • Mrs. Clara Keith, of Utica, passed away.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Shepherd announced the birth of their son, Gerald. • Capt. and Mrs. John Barr and their children were visiting relatives here. • Gladys Hutchins was a patient at Vicksburg Hospital. • Glenn Bovay died. • The Rev. and Mrs. C.N. Welch announced the birth of a son, Ralph. • Otis Wright died.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Angela Marie Walker celebrated her third birthday. • The old towboat Warren G. Houghland, which sank in the 1973 flood, was being rebuilt at the Vicksburg waterfront. • The Vicksburg National Military Park had its 75 Birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Services were held for Jealine Levi Fultz.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Mr. and Mrs. Scott J. Anderson of Vicksburg announced the birth of a son, Jeremy Robert. • Keith Allen Bass celebrated his second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2004

Health screenings were held at the Wal-Mart. • Winner, Winner, Winner, Winner; four winners from Vicksburg won cars in a nationwide competition.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Caleb Erves jailed after shoving 70-year-old relative to his death. • Missy Gators hit their stride in the basketball playoffs.