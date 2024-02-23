Vikings crush region rival Ridgeland on the tennis court

Published 7:34 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Warren Central’s tennis team netted another region victory Friday.

The Vikings did not drop a set in their six match victories, and rolled to a 6-1 team win against Ridgeland.

Lilli Feibelman led off with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Kelly Herring in girls singles, and then all five doubles teams were victorious for the Vikings.

Sam Harris and Charles Harris beat Austin brown and Jamari Hargon 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 boys doubles; and in the No. 2 slot Gray Lampkin and Brady Taylor defeated Harlen Pickett and Caleb Miggins 6-2, 6-3.

In girls’ doubles, Ellie Tennison and Avery Hern knocked off Rakiya Smith and Odyssey Mahoungou 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 position; and Amelia King and Laura Bailey won 6-1, 6-1 vs. Morgan Majors and Johari bacon at No. 2.

Warren Central’s mixed doubles team of Luke Bond and Sydney Sullivan had no trouble beating Kameron Body and Jaya Thompson 6-2, 6-0.

Warren Central improved to 2-0 in MHSAA Region 2-6A. It’ll step out of the league for two home matches early next week, Monday at 3 p.m. vs. Madison Central and Tuesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Jackson Victors. Both matches are at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts.

