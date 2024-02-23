Vikings drop tennis match to Germantown Published 9:13 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Warren Central’s tennis team scratched out a couple of hard-fought victories Thursday, but not enough to get the upper hand on Germantown.

The Vikings won a three-set match in No. 1 girls doubles, and a competitive two-setter in mixed doubles, but lost the other five matches and the overall match 5-2 to the Mavericks.

Sydney Sullivan and Lilli Feibelman rallied to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 in No. 1 girls doubles against Germantown’s Julianna Jordan and Aubrey Harper.

Email newsletter signup

In mixed doubles, Duke Esparza and Amelia King defeated Shelby Woodward and Charlie Thomas 6-3, 6-3.

Warren Central’s No. 2 boys doubles team of Luke Bond and Charlie Esparza also lost a three-set match, 6-4, 4-6, 10-0 against Taylor Reece and Josh Cox. Warren Central did not win a set in the other four matches.

Warren Central will turn around and play again Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., at Ridgeland in an MHSAA Region 2-6A match. It’ll be back at home next week for back-to-back matches against Madison Central on Monday at 3 p.m. and the Jackson Victors Tuesday at 4 p.m.